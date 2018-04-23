Thief waited for passers-by to vanish before he stole electric bicycle from Northampton driveway

The incident happened in Thornton Road. Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
A man described as 'in his 30s' waited for two people to walk by him before he stole a bike from a driveway in Northampton.

The bicycle was stolen from a driveway in Thornton Road, in Kingsthorpe Hollow, on Friday, April 20, Northamptonshire Police have today said.

The incident happened at about 10pm when a man was walking down Thornton Road and noticed a black, electric hybrid bicycle on a driveway in the area.

He waited until two people walked past, stole the bicycle and proceeded to walk off with it down the road.

The man is described by a spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police as "a white man in his 30s."