Thief waited for passers-by to vanish before he stole electric bicycle from Northampton driveway

A man described as 'in his 30s' waited for two people to walk by him before he stole a bike from a driveway in Northampton.

The bicycle was stolen from a driveway in Thornton Road, in Kingsthorpe Hollow, on Friday, April 20, Northamptonshire Police have today said.

The incident happened at about 10pm when a man was walking down Thornton Road and noticed a black, electric hybrid bicycle on a driveway in the area.

He waited until two people walked past, stole the bicycle and proceeded to walk off with it down the road.

The man is described by a spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police as "a white man in his 30s."