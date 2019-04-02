Thief steals from disabled man in wheelchair in Corby

A thief stole cash from a disabled man in a wheelchair in Corby at the weekend.

The theft happened at about 2pm on Saturday, March 30, when the offender rode up on a mountain bike and removed cash from a bag on the back of the victim’s wheelchair in Burghley Drive.

It is thought that the offender may have followed the victim from the nearby Lidl supermarket in Gainsborough Road.

The thief, a white teenager aged 16 or 17, was wearing a blue and white baseball cap and was riding a blue mountain bike with yellow writing on it.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.