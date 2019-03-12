'They are there for a reason and that reason is to keep you alive': Northampton family back police's seat belt campaign after car crash

A Northampton family are reiterating why drivers should wear a seat belt after a car crash they were involved in could have ended much worse.

Hannah Meadham was travelling with her partner Kelly Smith, and a child who they care for in tow, on Wednesday night (March 6), when a car pulled across the central reservation on Lumbertubs Way, while heading towards Boothville, which Hannah hit side on and ricocheted into a signpost

Hannah's car was a write-off and all three passengers sustained minor injuries, including seat belts scratches.

This week police officers in Northamptonshire are warning the public that the difference between life and death in a road traffic collision can often be down to whether you are wearing a seat belt or not.

Hannah, who was wearing her seat belt, said all drivers should buckle up as common practise: "Accidents can happen to anyone, and everywhere.

"If we were not wearing our seat belts we would have major injuries, or worse.

"They are there for a reason and that reason is to keep you alive."

A two-week-long operation, which started on Monday (March 11), will target people who fail to wear their seat belts while on the roads. Those found to not be wearing one will face further action.

Hannah's dad Raymond said: "I am very grateful they were wearing seat belts as it could have been a different week.

"Instead of organising trips to doctors or pharmacy, it could easily have been the undertakers."

Every year, seat belt use in passenger vehicles saves more than 10,000 lives.

People not wearing a seat belt are 30 times more likely to be ejected from a vehicle during a crash and more than three out of four people who are ejected during a fatal crash die from their injuries.

Last week Ray spent days in A&E with Hannah and Kelly, who thanks to wearing their seat belts, did not sustain serious injuries.

Raymond added: "Without seat belts it would have been a different story.

“I am so grateful to the first responder, ambulance service, police and staff at Northampton General Hospital for their rapid response, assessment and care taken to make sure they were okay both at the scene and in A&E.

"The first responder came to see them at 2.30am in the morning at hospital. They have to deal with the aftermath of people who don’t wear seat belts, and should not have to carry that burden.

"Also thank you to the people who came out of their houses with duvets and blankets to help at the roadside. It was a great community spirit, not always expressed in Northampton."

Over the course of the seat belt campaign, officers from across the force, including enforcement vehicles, will be out and about across the county, looking for anyone who isn’t belted up.