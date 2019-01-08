These are the criminals jailed in Northampton in the past month

These are the faces of the criminals jailed at Northampton Crown Court in December

This is not a list of all offenders jailed who went throught the court system in Northampton, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Northamptonshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Alister Malsher Malsher, of St Mary's Road, Kettering, was jailed for nine years for the rape of a 12-year-old girl. He admitted at least 15 counts of raping a girl between August and November 2016.

2. Brendan Gaughan Brendan Gaughan, formerly of Mendip Road, Northampton, pleaded guilty to setting fire to a number of buildings, tents and a vehicle and admitted to killing and mutilating seven cats. Jailed for three years and nine months.

3. Charlie Walker Walker pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in front of his children in a play park off Billing Brook Road. He also admitted punching a man and breaking his leg. Jailed for seven years and four months for both offences.

4. Connor Rees Given a 10-month sentence in a young offenders institute for his part in a drunken fight in Abington Street that saw the female victim dragged to the ground, held in place and punched seven times to the face.

