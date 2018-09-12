These are the Christmas jobs in Northampton you can apply for NOW

Christmas may still be 15 weeks away, but retailers across Northampton are preparing for the festive season early with a wealth of temporary vacancies up for grabs.

The Christmas run-up is always a busy time of year, particularly for retailers, and with many companies on the hunt for more staff to meet customer demand, it’s a great opportunity to pocket some extra cash.

There are a number of temporary vacancies currently available in Northampton

Here are just some of the jobs that are currently available for those looking for temporary work heading into the festive period.

Christmas casual: Royal Mail

Royal Mail are seeking a helping hand from temporary workers to assist with the additional letters and parcels in the run-up to Christmas.

Working in one of the sorting offices, successful candidates will be tasked with unloading mail from vans, moving it in trolleys and sorting mail manually.

Opportunities are available from 31 October to 24 December, with a three shift pattern, day-time and night-time shifts on offer, and pay ranging from £9.63 to £10.13 per hour.

Christmas Customer Service Workers: Argos

Assisting with picking up items from the stockroom and serving on the tills or collection counter, these temporary positions at Argos promise to keep you busy during the Christmas shopping rush.

A range of part-time opportunities are available, with various working patterns and contracted hours.

Workers will be paid £8.00 per hour (£6.78 if under 21) giving you some extra cash for the festive season, and there may be opportunity to stay on with the company after the holidays.

Christmas Team: Debenhams

The high street retailer is on the hunt for temporary seasonal staff to help out during the busy Christmas season, with positions starting soon and lasting until the end of December.

Applicants need to be customer-focused and able to work efficiently in a busy environment.

Pay ranges from £6.64 (under 21) to £7.83 per hour, and extra hours can be offered to those with availability across the seven days. Weekend working will be required.

Perks include 25% discount in store and online, as well 50% off cinema tickets and more.

Seasonal Warehouse Operative: The White Company

The stylish homeware and clothing company is recruiting for a temporary warehouse operative to help out during over the Christmas period, supporting the distribution team with a variety of tasks, including gift wrapping, and picking and packing orders.

The ideal candidate with possess a great attention to detail, be proactive and have a strong customer focus.

Working hours vary between 6am-2pm or 2pm-10pm, and full training will be provided for the role.

Seasonal Sales Assistants: The Works

The discount retailer are recruiting seasonal sales assistants at their Weston Favell store to help meet customer demand over the busy festive season.

Tasked with delivering a friendly and efficient service, and keeping shelves well stocked, applicants need to be able to work well in a fast-paced environment and show a passion for books, stationery, and arts and crafts.

The temporary position is part-time and benefits include 20% staff discount in store.