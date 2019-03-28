These are the 7 most targeted streets in Northampton for burglaries in 2019
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of burglaries across the town.
This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of burglaries for January 2019 in the area. There were a total of 50 burglary reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.
1. Abington Street
There were 15 reports of burglary in the Abington Street area