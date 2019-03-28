These are the 16 most targeted streets in Northampton for weapon possession in 2019
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of possession of weapons crimes across the town.
This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of possession of weapons for January 2019 in the area. Possession of weapons includes items such as a knife or firearm. There were a total of 16 possession of weapons reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.
1. Abington Grove
There was one report of possession of weapons on or near Abington Grove