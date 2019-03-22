These are the 15 areas with the highest reports of crime in Northampton - how does your area compare?
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of crime across the town.
This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of crime for January 2019 in the area. There were a total of 723 crime reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.
1. Abington Street
There were 33 reports of crime on or near Abington Street