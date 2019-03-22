There were a total of 723 crime reports in Northampton in January 2019

These are the 15 areas with the highest reports of crime in Northampton - how does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of crime across the town.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of crime for January 2019 in the area. There were a total of 723 crime reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

There were 33 reports of crime on or near Abington Street

1. Abington Street

There were 22 reports of crime on or near Portland Place

2. Portland Place

There were 17 reports of crime on or near Mercers Row

3. Mercers Row

There were 16 reports of crime on or near Raglan Street

4. Raglan Street

