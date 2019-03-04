These are the 14 areas with the highest reports of car crime in Northampton - how does your area compare?
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of car crime across the city.
This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of car crime for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 167 reports of car crime. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.
1. Kettering Road area - 21
There were 21 reports of car crime in the Kettering Road area.