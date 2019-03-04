These are the 14 areas with the highest reports of car crime in Northampton - how does your area compare?

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of car crime for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 167 reports of car crime. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Kettering Road area - 21 There were 21 reports of car crime in the Kettering Road area.

2. Semilong area - 15 There were 15 reports of car crime in the Semilong area.

3. New South Bridge Road area - 12 There were 12 reports of car crime in the New South Bridge Road area.

4. Monks Park Road area - 10 There were 10 reports of car crime in the Monks Park Road area.

