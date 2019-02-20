These are the 14 areas in Northampton and surrounding areas most prone to flooding
Here are the 14 areas of Northampton which have been identified as most at risk of surface water flooding.
The at-risk areas are listed on Get The Data and are identified by postcode, showing the level of risk, suitability and if the flooding poses a risk to insurance. The data is taken using a single point within each postcode using Open Postcode Geo, identifying the flood risk area which that point falls within. There may be other points, within the postcode which fall into a different area, and hence have a different risk level.
1. NN1 2PD
Risk: High. Suitability: County to Town. Risk for insurance: Yes.