These are the 14 areas in Northampton and surrounding areas most prone to flooding

Here are the 14 areas of Northampton which have been identified as most at risk of surface water flooding.

The at-risk areas are listed on Get The Data and are identified by postcode, showing the level of risk, suitability and if the flooding poses a risk to insurance. The data is taken using a single point within each postcode using Open Postcode Geo, identifying the flood risk area which that point falls within. There may be other points, within the postcode which fall into a different area, and hence have a different risk level.

Risk: High. Suitability: County to Town. Risk for insurance: Yes.

1. NN1 2PD

Risk: High. Suitability: County to Town. Risk for insurance: Yes.
Risk: High. Suitability: County to Town. Risk for insurance: Yes.

2. NN1 2PQ

Risk: High. Suitability: County to Town. Risk for insurance: Yes.
Risk: High. Suitability: County to Town. Risk for Insurance: Yes.

3. NN5 7DU

Risk: High. Suitability: County to Town. Risk for Insurance: Yes.
Risk: High. Suitability: County to Town. Risk for insurance: Yes.

4. NN2 6BN

Risk: High. Suitability: County to Town. Risk for insurance: Yes.
