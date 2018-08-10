These are Northampton’s best and worst rated GP practices - as rated by you

The Northampton Chronicle and Echo can today reveal a list of the town's best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.
Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Northampton, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others on the NHS Choices website.
Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.
The ten best:
1) Dr Moore & Partners, 36-38 High Street, Northampton,
Patients: 6,949
Patients who would recommend: 95.3%
2) Grange Park Primary Care Centre, Wilks Walk, Grange Park, Northampton.
Patients: 20,851
Patients who would recommend: 88.1%
3) Blisworth Surgery, 32 Stoke Road, Blisworth, Northampton.
Patients: 20,851
Patients who would recommend the service: 88.1%
4) Dr T Crawford & Partners, 129 Hazeldene Road, Northampton.
Patients: 9,399
Patients who would recommend the service: 85.4%
5) The Crescent Medical Centre, 2 The Crescent, Northampton.
Patients: 4,379
Patients who would recommend the service: 84.6%
6) Leicester Terrace Health Centre, 7-8 Leicester Terrace, Northampton.
Patients: 17,843
Patients who would recommend the service: 83.8%
7) Bugbrooke Medical Practice, Levitts Road, Bugbrooke.
Patients: 10,512
Patients who would recommend the service: 79.9%
8) County Surgery, 202-204, Abington Avenue, Northampton.
Patients: 4,163
Patients who would recommend the service: 78.2%
9) Moulton Surgery, Northampton Lane North , Northampton.
Patients: 11,578
Patients who would recommend the service: 75.2%
10) King Edward Road Surgery, King Edward Road, Christchurch Medical Centre, Northampton.
Patients: 11,916
Patients who would recommend the service: 74.7%
The ten worst:
1) St Luke's Primary Care Centre, Timken Way South, Duston, Northampton
Patients:
Patients who would recommend the service: 39.2%
2) Weston Favell Health Centre, Billing Brook Road, Northampton.
Patients: 5,868
Patients who would recommend the service: 46.7%
3) Clarence Avenue Surgery, 14 Clarence Avenue, Northampton.
Patients: Not known
Patients who would recommend the surgery: 57.7%
4) Danes Camp Surgery, Rowtree Road, East Hunsbury, Northampton.
Patients: 9,461
Patients who would recommend the surgery: 58.6%
5) Weston Favell Health Centre, Billing Brook Road, Northampton.
Patients: 4,421
Patients who would recommend the surgery: 59.7%
6) Brook Medical Practice, Ecton Brook Road, Northampton
Patients: 4,421
Patients who would recommend the service: 59.7%
7) The Pines Surgery, Harborough Road North, Northampton.
Patients: 8,796
Patients who would recommend the surgery: 64%
8) Woodview Medical Centre, 26 Holmecross Road, Northampton.
Patients: 8,796
Patients who would recommend the surgery: 64.4%
9) Queensview Medical Centre, Thornton Road, Northampton.
Patients: 8,884
Patients who would recommend the surgery: 64.8%
10) Maple Access Partnership, Maple House, 17-19 Hazelwood Road, Northampton.
Patients: 10,758
Patients who would recommend the surgery: 65.3%