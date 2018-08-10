These are Northampton’s best and worst rated GP practices - as rated by you

The Northampton Chronicle and Echo can today reveal a list of the town's best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Northampton, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others on the NHS Choices website.

St Lukes Surgery in Duston has remained the least recommended practice for a second year in a row.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

The ten best:

1) Dr Moore & Partners, 36-38 High Street, Northampton,

Patients: 6,949

Dr Moore and Partners surgery came top of the NHS ratings.

Patients who would recommend: 95.3%

2) Grange Park Primary Care Centre, Wilks Walk, Grange Park, Northampton.

Patients: 20,851

Patients who would recommend: 88.1%

3) Blisworth Surgery, 32 Stoke Road, Blisworth, Northampton.

Patients: 20,851

Patients who would recommend the service: 88.1%

4) Dr T Crawford & Partners, 129 Hazeldene Road, Northampton.

Patients: 9,399

Patients who would recommend the service: 85.4%

5) The Crescent Medical Centre, 2 The Crescent, Northampton.

Patients: 4,379

Patients who would recommend the service: 84.6%

6) Leicester Terrace Health Centre, 7-8 Leicester Terrace, Northampton.

Patients: 17,843

Patients who would recommend the service: 83.8%

7) Bugbrooke Medical Practice, Levitts Road, Bugbrooke.

Patients: 10,512

Patients who would recommend the service: 79.9%

8) County Surgery, 202-204, Abington Avenue, Northampton.

Patients: 4,163

Patients who would recommend the service: 78.2%

9) Moulton Surgery, Northampton Lane North , Northampton.

Patients: 11,578

Patients who would recommend the service: 75.2%

10) King Edward Road Surgery, King Edward Road, Christchurch Medical Centre, Northampton.

Patients: 11,916

Patients who would recommend the service: 74.7%

The ten worst:

1) St Luke's Primary Care Centre, Timken Way South, Duston, Northampton

Patients:

Patients who would recommend the service: 39.2%

2) Weston Favell Health Centre, Billing Brook Road, Northampton.

Patients: 5,868

Patients who would recommend the service: 46.7%

3) Clarence Avenue Surgery, 14 Clarence Avenue, Northampton.

Patients: Not known

Patients who would recommend the surgery: 57.7%

4) Danes Camp Surgery, Rowtree Road, East Hunsbury, Northampton.

Patients: 9,461

Patients who would recommend the surgery: 58.6%

5) Weston Favell Health Centre, Billing Brook Road, Northampton.

Patients: 4,421

Patients who would recommend the surgery: 59.7%

6) Brook Medical Practice, Ecton Brook Road, Northampton

Patients: 4,421

Patients who would recommend the service: 59.7%

7) The Pines Surgery, Harborough Road North, Northampton.

Patients: 8,796

Patients who would recommend the surgery: 64%

8) Woodview Medical Centre, 26 Holmecross Road, Northampton.

Patients: 8,796

Patients who would recommend the surgery: 64.4%

9) Queensview Medical Centre, Thornton Road, Northampton.

Patients: 8,884

Patients who would recommend the surgery: 64.8%

10) Maple Access Partnership, Maple House, 17-19 Hazelwood Road, Northampton.

Patients: 10,758

Patients who would recommend the surgery: 65.3%