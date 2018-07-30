These are all 31 restaurants and takeaways in Northampton with zero or one-star food hygiene ratings

These 31 restaurants and takeaways in Northampton have all been given the either zero or one-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

This means that major or urgent improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection.

Food hygiene ratings

A zero star rating means “urgent improvement necessary” while one star means “major improvement necessary”.

How unhygienic does a food outlet need to be to get a zero-star rating?

The good news is that 1,476 businesses in the Northampton borough are rated as Three Star ‘Satisfactory’ or above.

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

What happens when a restaurant or takeaway gets a zero-star food hygiene rating?

The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website and was correct at the time of publication.

The full list of zero star ratings (urgent improvement necessary):

Naami Kitchen & Bar (Restaurant) - 126 Wellingborough Road, Northampton, NN1 4DR - rated 0 on 30 May 2018

China House (Takeaway) - 19 Spencer Bridge Road, St James, Northampton, NN5 5HA - rated 0 on 19 January 2018

The full list of one star ratings (major improvement necessary):

Akasaka (Restaurant) - 23 Castilian Street, Northampton, NN1 1JS- rated 1 on 25 April 2018

Baloo Indian (Restaurant) - 25 St Leonards Road, Far Cotton, Northampton, NN4 9DL- rated 1 on 04 December 2017

De Lush (Restaurant) - 41 Gold Street, Northampton, NN1 1RA - rated 1 on 16 May 2018

Delicious Pizza (Restaurant) - 6 Boothville Green, Boothville, Northampton, NN3 6JR - rated 1 on 11 January 2018

Oriental Garden (Restaurant) - 13-15 Sheep Street, Northampton, NN1 - rated 1 on 26 March 2018

The Commercial Catering Co Ltd (Restaurant) - Private address registered with Northampton local authority NN2 - rated 1 on 26 September 2017

Tip Toe Restaurant and Shisha Bar (Restaurant) - 212 Wellingborough Road, Northampton, NN1 4EE - rated 1 on 10 May 2018

Transylvania Restaurant (Restaurant) - 329 Wellingborough Road, Northampton, NN1 4EW - rated 1 on 25 October 2017

Bushland Chippy (Takeaway) - 16 Bushland Road, Headlands, Northampton, NN3 2NS - rated 1 on 18 January 2018

Canton House (Takeaway) - 24 Dallington Road, Dallington, Northampton,NN5 7BG - rated 1 on 21 February 2018

Flames Pizza & Grill (Takeaway) - 28 York Road, Northampton, NN1 5QH - rated 1 on 25 September 2017

Freddy’s Chicken (Takeaway) - 99 Weedon Road, St James, Northampton, NN5 5BG - rated 1 on 11 January 2018

George’s Takeaway (Takeaway) - 176 Kettering Road, Northampton, NN1 4BH, - rated 1 on 11 September 2017

Golden Bowl (Takeaway) - 13a Regent Square, Northampton, NN1 2NQ - rated 1 on 09 May 2018

Metro Peri Peri (Takeaway) - 68 Kingsley Park Terrace, Kingsley, Northampton, NN2 7HH - rated 1 23 April 2018

Millennium Pizza & Kebab (Takeaway), 8 Abington Square, Northampton, NN1 4AA - rated 18 June 2018

Ni Hao (Takeaway) - 140-142 Abington Avenue, Northampton, NN1 4PD - rated 1 on 26 September 2016

Northampton Best Kebab (Takeaway) - 64a Gold Street, Northampton, NN1 1RS - rated 1 on 29 November 2017

Peacock House (Takeaway) - 53 Oxford Street, Far Cotton, Northampton, NN4 8HE - rated 1 on 06 June 2018

Ping Chinese (Takeaway) - 106 Bailiff Street, Northampton, NN1 3EA - rated 1 on 18 January 2018

Rainbow Fish Bar (Takeaway) - 91 Weedon Road, St James, Northampton, NN5 5BG - rated 1 on 09 November 2017

Rio Piri Piri (Takeaway) - 206 Wellingborough Road, Northampton, NN1 4EE - rated 1 on 22 September 2017

Spice Cube (Takeaway) - Unit 19 The Business Centre, Ross Road, St James, Northampton, NN5 5AX - rated 1 on 03 July 2017

St James Kebab (Takeaway) - 89 Weedon Road, St James, Northampton, NN5 5BG - rated 1 on 13 November 2017

The Grange Balti & Kingsley Kebab (Takeaway) - 7 Greenview Drive, Links View, Northampton, NN2 7LA - rated as 1 on 25 April 2018

Up All Night Ltd (Takeaway) - 3 Regent Square, Northampton, NN1 2NQ - rated as 1 on 12 March 2018

Wah Kee (Takeaway) - 92a Windsor Crescent, St James, Northampton, NN5 5AW - rated as 1 on 08 March 2018

Wong’s (Takeaway) - Private address registered with Northampton local authority NN3 - rated as 1 on 09 October 2017

Ying Wa Takeaway (Takeaway) - Unit 1, Lings Local Centre, Billing Brook Road, Northampton, NN3 8NQ - rated as 1 on 31 January 2018

