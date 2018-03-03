'There's snow way I am letting this weather stop me': Northampton man cooks family BBQ in the snow

A 32-year-old Northampton man has braved the snow and fired up the barbecue for a family feast.

James Smartt of West Hunsbury today (March 3) donned a large coat and slippers before stepping outdoors to grill burgers and sausages for his wife, Holly and their four sons.

James made use of the snow and chilled his rum and coke outdoors.

While he stoked up the flames in the snow he also chilled his rum and coke on ice.

The account manager said: "There's snow way I am letting this weather stop me from having a BBQ.

"I decided that I would fire up the barbie to feed the family.

"The man serving me in B&Q, when I was buying coals, asked me 'are you having a BBQ?' I said 'yes' - he looked at me in shock.

The family ate burgers and hot dogs for lunch after James bought coal for the BBQ this morning.

"I'm here for a good time, not for a long time."

His wife Holly added: "He's always positive and upbeat and likes to bring sunshine into our lives."