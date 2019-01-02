Theft victim threatened with knife in Corby

A Corby man who saw a gang with his motorbike was threatened with a knife after asking for it back.

The incident happened on Friday, December 28, between 5.30pm and 6pm in Colyers Avenue.

The victim saw five men pushing his motorbike up the street after it had been stolen from his front garden in nearby Highbrook.

When he approached the group and asked them to return the bike, one of the men threatened him with a knife.

The men took the bike and made off towards Southbrook.

It was later found in Balmoral having been set on fire.

The five men are described as being aged between 18 and 25.

The man who threatened the victim with a knife is described as about 5ft 5in, with a skinny build and wearing a light-blue hooded jacket.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.