'The world changed for them': Councillor launches fundraising appeal help Northampton's flood victims

A crowdfunding page has been set up to help cover the cost of damage in Northampton after 64 millimetres of rain fell in just two hours on Sunday.

Homeowners and neighbours in St Leonard's Road, Far Cotton, spent their Bank Holiday Monday (May 28) stripping out soaked furnishings and figuring out how to come back from Sunday's thunderstorms. They are just some of the hundreds of people across Northampton counting the cost of the damage.

This picture was taken in Delapre Abbey after 64 millimetres of rain fell on Northampton. Picture by Kirsty Edmonds.

Contractors were out yesterday flushing out St Leonards' drains. In some cases, workers had to resort to using crowbars to dig out blockages.

Now, a fundraising appeal has been launched by councillor Julie Davenport (Ind, Delapre and Briar Hill) to raise £1,000 to help those in Far Cotton, Delapre and Briar Hill who could not afford house insurance.

She said: "So many people have contacted me about their dreadful predicament. The major problem at the moment is the clean up which the council is dealing with they told me.

"However, the biggest worry for people is that they have not been able to afford to pay for home insurance, they can hardly find the money to get by these days."

"Please help in any way you can so people don't lose all their belongings due to the fact they can't afford insurance."

Northamptonshire County Council, the lead local flood authority for the county, says it will co-ordinate an independent investigation to "better understand what factors contributed to the flooding".

She added: "The world changed for them yesterday, everything they have worked for on ground level is ruined.

"I will put all monies straight into an independent bank account and an Independent Panel of people will be appointed to distribute any monies fairly."

Those affected by flooding are being asked to report it on the county council’s Report a Flood webpage.

More information can be found on the county council’s Flood Toolkit website, which is available at: www.floodtoolkit.com