'The whole community is broken': Northampton landlady hosts community fun day for two children who died in Kingsthorpe

Family and friends of the late Louis-Ryan Menezes and Dylan-Jai Tiffin got together this weekend at the King David pub in Kingsthorpe to celebrate their lives.

Over £700 was raised on Saturday (June 9) at the King David pub in Kingsthorpe to fund Dylan-Jai's headstone and to raise money for a street football kit, in Louis-Ryan's memory.

Louis-Ryan's memorial bench.

Louis-Ryan Menezes, aged 17, from Rothewell, died on the evening of May 25 from a fatal chest wound in an incident in Drayton Walk, in the St David's area of Kingsthorpe.

In a separate and unrelated incident, two-year-old Dylan-Jai Tiffin passed away on December 15 after he was found unresponsive at a property in Arthur Street.

Speaking at the fun day, Dylan-Jai's mum Tayla Tiffin of Southfields, said: "Today shouldn't just be about Dylan, or Louis, they should both be here. This day shouldn’t even be happening because they’re just children... they shouldn’t have been taken.

"They were so happy. I always used to be with Louis and then Louis came to Dylan's grave and he said ‘only the good get taken young’. And then two weeks later Louis was gone."

Sarah Lovell (pictured right) organised the event for her community.

Dozens of people took part in King David's strong person competition at the fun-day, while children enjoyed catch a duck, a bouncy castle and took part in a bungee run.

Landlady at the King David pub, Sarah Lovell said: "The whole community is broken.

"There are two mums left without their children. As a community, we have to get together and help these two parents."

A memorial bench, costing £400, has also been bought through fundraising efforts at the pub in memory of Louis-Ryan.