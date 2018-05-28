'The water was moving like a sea': Northampton flood victims left counting the cost of last night's storm

Businesses and homeowners in Far Cotton have been counting the cost of the damage today after flood waters streamed into Northampton last night.

Several shops, salons and takeaways in St Leonard's Road are still covered with a layer of thick mud after the heavy thunderstorms last night.

Residents have been forced to throw out items damaged by the murky waters.

Drains in Far Cotton, many of which were completely blocked with mud and rubbish before the rain hit, failed to disperse the rising waters.

It meant that the area was once again left under a river of brown water, some 20 years after the famous Easter Floods caused millions of pounds worth of damage in Northampton.

Jill Shrigley's nail salon in St Leonard's Road was left under 2ft of water after the flash flood.

She had only just completed a £5,000 refurbishment of the business and marked it with a grand reopening.

Contractors have been in Far Cotton unblocking drains throughout today.

Today she has had to remove all of the flooring.

Jill first heard that her salon was caught in the floods after friends got in touch with her on Facebook.

She rushed into town at around 8pm, before pulling up by the Golden horse and wading the remaining metres to the shop front.

Hundreds of pounds worth of stock, including waxes and machines, was ruined.

"When we looked over towards Asda it was like a river," she said, describing the scene last night.

"The water was covering cars, there were people floating around, it was just surreal.

"The water was moving like the sea."

Despite the flood devastating the ground floor of her salon, Jill is hoping to reopen tomorrow.

"I have seven people's livelihoods to consider here, she said.

"It is totally devastating, but we have to carry on."

