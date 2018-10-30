'The truth has caught up to you': Northampton drug dealer who beat his toddler son to death jailed for life

A Northampton drug dealer has been jailed for 24 years for the murder of his two-year-old son.

Raphael Kennedy was told at Northampton Crown Court today (October 30) how the 'web of lies' he spun to escape being blamed for beating his toddler Dylan to death had 'finally caught up to him' as he was handed a life sentence.

A statement from Dylan's mother read: "Dylan was truly the most perfect little boy you could ever meet."

The 31-year-old maintained throughout his three-week trial earlier this month that Dylan was 'his little bestie' and that one of his drug-dealing enemies had broken into his flat in Arthur Street to attack the boy.

But a jury unanimously found him guilty and he was today told he 'may never be released from prison'.

Two-year-old Dylan died on December 15, 2017. A post-mortem found he had at least 39 bruises, at least 13 rib fractures, and a lacerated liver when he died

The Honourable Mrs Justice Sue Carr DBE said in sentencing: "I am sure that you are responsible for all of the most recent injuries found on Dylan.

"Whatever triggered the assault, you lost your temper with [Dylan] and inflicted a savage and sustained attack on him.

"Your accounts have chopped and changed. The truth has now caught up with you."

The court heard how after beating Dylan, Kennedy waited up to an hour to call an ambulance, during which time Dylan would have been in agonising pain.

Prosecutor Jonas Hankin QC said Kennedy used this time to plan his alibi with the 'feral cunning of a drug dealer' and rejected his child when he needed him the most.

Justice Carr sentenced Kennedy to a minimum of 24 years in prison before he is even considered for parole.

She told him: "You undoubtedly beat Dylan in a fit of anger and/or stress so hard as to fracture his ribs and tear his liver.

"I consider the appropriate minimum term to be one of 24 years... If it remains necessary for public protection [after 24 years], you will continue to be detained after that date. You may never be released."

The court also heard a tribute from Dylan's mum to her little boy. In a statement read out by Mr Hankin, she said: "Dylan was truly the most perfect little boy you could ever meet. He had a smile as bright as the sun, his eyes were crystals like the stars above and his love was the best feeling in the world.

"Knowing I won’t get to hold my baby again leaves a pain like no other.

"Your footprints have left a forever memory in my heart, my sleeping prince, I love you Dyl."

