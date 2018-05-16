The transformation of a former clothes shop is well underway in Northampton town centre ahead of the opening of a new bank

Building work continues in the centre of Northampton as a new bank prepares to open to customers later this year.

Metro Bank has confirmed it will be opening a new branch in Abington Street, next to the entrance to the Grosvenor Centre, creating 25 new jobs.

It hopes the branch will be open by the winter.

A spokesperson for Metro Bank said: “We look forward to joining the Northampton community later this year and show local residents and businesses just what great customer service and convenience is all about.”

Demolition work at the entrance to Northampton’s Grosvenor Centre started last month when machinery was brought in to bring the glass canopies crashing to the ground.

In order to accommodate Metro Bank, shopping centre owners Legal & General agreed to demolish the canopies covering the Abington Street entrance when it was granted planning permission.

In recent years the unit has been home to fashion retailer Jane Norman and lately menswear fashion shop Explicit Italia along with Gregory Max Barbers which closed last month.

A Metro Bank spokesperson continued: “At Metro Bank we believe in providing our customers with the very best banking experience however, whenever and wherever they choose to bank.

"One of the channels we’re proud to invest in is our stores.

"Open early-to-late, seven days a week, 362 days a year, our stores enable us to provide business and personal customers with traditional face-to-face relationship banking, supported by state-of-the-art technology.

“For us, stores aren’t just a place to do your banking in, they also provide tangible benefits to local people.

"So, whether it’s being able to print a new or replacement debit or credit card on-the-spot, offering safe deposit boxes to store your valuables in, being able to count your change for free, or even hosting networking, charity and financial education sessions; our stores play a vital role in helping make customers’ lives easier."