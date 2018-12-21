The top 20 schools for meeting the expected SATs standard Northampton

Every December, the Department for Education (DfE) publishes the results for every primary school in the county for the most recent SATs exams in Key Stage Two. Thousands of year six pupils took the leaving exams earlier this year. Schools are given a percentage score depending on the proportion of children who meet the nationally set 'expected standard' in the exams. In our gallery here, we have ordered the top 20 schools for meeting the expected standard in Northampton within a five-mile radius of the town centre.

1. The Bramptons Primary School Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard: 100 per cent. Percentage of pupils achieving the higher standard: 31 per cent.

2. Pitsford Primary School Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard: 89 per cent. Percentage of pupils achieving the higher standard: 44 per cent.

3. Gayton Church of England Primary School: Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard: 88 per cent. Percentage of pupils meeting the higher standard: 25 per cent.

4. Caroline Chisholm School Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard: 87 per cent. Percentage of pupils meeting the higher standard: 25 per cent.

