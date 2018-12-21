Find out if your school was in the top 20 for meeting the expected standard here.

The top 20 schools for meeting the expected SATs standard Northampton

The results for this year’s SATs exams are in and we have the top 20 performing schools in the wider Northampton area here.

Every December, the Department for Education (DfE) publishes the results for every primary school in the county for the most recent SATs exams in Key Stage Two. Thousands of year six pupils took the leaving exams earlier this year. Schools are given a percentage score depending on the proportion of children who meet the nationally set 'expected standard' in the exams. In our gallery here, we have ordered the top 20 schools for meeting the expected standard in Northampton within a five-mile radius of the town centre.

Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard: 100 per cent. Percentage of pupils achieving the higher standard: 31 per cent.

1. 1. The Bramptons Primary School

Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard: 100 per cent. Percentage of pupils achieving the higher standard: 31 per cent.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard: 89 per cent. Percentage of pupils achieving the higher standard: 44 per cent.

2. 2. Pitsford Primary School

Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard: 89 per cent. Percentage of pupils achieving the higher standard: 44 per cent.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
3. Gayton Church of England Primary School: Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard: 88 per cent. Percentage of pupils meeting the higher standard: 25 per cent.
3. Gayton Church of England Primary School: Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard: 88 per cent. Percentage of pupils meeting the higher standard: 25 per cent.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard: 87 per cent. Percentage of pupils meeting the higher standard: 25 per cent.

4. 4. Caroline Chisholm School

Percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard: 87 per cent. Percentage of pupils meeting the higher standard: 25 per cent.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5