The search begins for Northampton’s next Rising Star

The search has begun for this year’s Northampton’s Rising Star as the charity talent show returns for its third year.

Registration for the competition, that will be raising money for Cynthia Spencer Hospice, is now open.

Groups and individuals of all ages are invited to register their act online on the Northampton Rising Star website. Last year local gymnastics group Gymnastricks were crowned overall winners.

This year, the charity talent show will feature a brand new category – a nomination category.

Producer and event organiser Tommy Gardner reveals that anyone can nominate a group or individual they think deserves to go straight through to the Grand Final.

The show will be officially launched at a red carpet event at the Old White Heart pub in Cotton End, Northampton, on Friday January 18 from 8pm. The evening will feature guest performances from previous contestants and interviews with members of the Rising Star team revealing what this year has in store for the competition.

Tommy Gardner said: “I am excited to be back for another year in search of Northampton’s Rising Star. We have had an amazing response so far in registrations with lots of variety from singers, dancers and even a comedian! I cannot wait to get started on what is set to be another fantastic year for the competition showcasing the incredible talent that Northamptonshire has whilst supporting Cynthia Spencer Hospice along the way.”

Once contestants have registered online, they will be invited to attend auditions in March/April before a panel of judges.

The judging panel this year will be event organiser, Tommy Gardner; dance champion and owner of Step by Step Dance School Andrzej Mialkowski; singer songwriter Vickii Stocker and singer songwriter and actress Robyn Wilson.

Twelve acts will be chosen along with the nominated act to perform in a grand final at the Spinney Theatre in Northampton in the summer.

Registration is open to contestants of all ages and will close on February 25, 2019.

Contestants can register at www.northamptonsrisingstar.co.uk and a group or individual can be nominated at www.northamptonsrisingstar.co.uk/nomination