The perfect festive food combination? Mince pie in a Yorkshire pudding and custard now being served at a Duston pub

A Duston pub has started serving what it hopes will be a festive favourite....a mince pie in a Yorkshire pudding.

The dish is being served by The Poppy Field Farm on Telstar Way and combines a hot mince pie sitting in a Yorkshire pudding, drizzled with icing sugar and served with creamy custard.

The new Yorkshire pudding mince pie

Clayton Winsor, general manager at the Poppy Field Farm, said: “There’s no time quite like Christmas to gather the family and feast together – and no festive spread would be complete without a mince pie or two!

“Our filled Yorkshire puddings are always a hit with our guests, but usually we’re encouraging diners to pack them full of succulent meats and seasonal vegetables. This Christmas we wanted to combine the classic Yorkie pud with a seasonal sweet treat to create something truly spectacular, which also tastes delicious."