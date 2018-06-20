The Kilkennys are back to headline Core at Corby

Charismatic Irish quartet The Kilkennys return to The Core at the Corby Cube on Saturday.

The band is gearing up for the release of their third album which is due out later this year and will be playing a selection of new and old material when they headline.

Ahead of the band’s new LP, The Kilkenny’s released their latest single Homeland last year.

The track was written by legendary singer songwriter and Kilkenny local Mick Hanly and features Ireland’s best loved choir Arís Celebration Choir, who reached 2016 Britain’s Got Talent semi-final.

The band’s forthcoming album will follow their 2014 release The Colour Of Freemdom.

The Kilkennys were formed by schoolmates who started touring the length and breadth of Ireland in 1998.

In 2008 they decided to name themselves after their home city.

Now based in South East Ireland, the group have evolved through the years and are anchored by founding members Davey Cashin (vocals, mandolin, banjo, guitar, whistles), Tommy Mackey (bass, acoustic guitar, vocals), long time member Robbie Campion (banjo, guitar, madolin, vocals) and newest member Mick Martin (bodhran, uilleann pipes, low whistles, guitar, vocals).

Picking up the mantle left by acts such as The Dubliners and The Clancy Brothers, in the past few years The Kilkennys have shared the stage with renowned Irish artists such as Shane McGowan, Sharron Shannon and Finbar Furey.

In 2016 the band performed on the main stage at Milwaukee Irish Fest - the largest Irish Festival in the world.

They seamlessly blend traditional and modern day Irish music and seek to capture the heart of the traditional music lover as well as re-introducing Irish folk and ballad music to a younger audience.

The Kilkennys headline the Corby venue on Saturday, June 23 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £21 before fees.

Tickets are also on sale for the Brighouse & Rasterick Brass Band And Youth Brass 2000 who headline the venue on Saturday, July 7.

Music is from 7.30pm, tickets cost from £12.50.

Other highlights in The Core’s Autumn season include Steeleye Span.

With their 50th anniversary approaching, the band are back on the road and headline on Friday, October 12.

Doors 7.30pm, tickets cost £25.50.

Tickets for all forthcoming shows can be booked at www.thecorecorby.com or by calling 01536 470 470.