The hunt for Northampton’s most inspirational woman begins

This year's bid to find Northampton’s most inspirational woman has been launched by the borough council.

Residents, businesses and community groups are being encouraged to get online and nominate a friend, relative, neighbour or colleague who they feel deserves recognition for the difference they make to other peoples’ lives or the wider community.

Previous winner Shena Cooper.

The Inspirational Woman Award is an annual initiative run by Northampton Borough Council’s women’s forum and BBC Radio Northampton, which aims to celebrate local inspiring women.

Potential nominees could include a family member who has been a rock during difficult times, a neighbour who has set up a community group to support local children and families, a friend who has campaigned for better healthcare, or a colleague who fundraises for charity.

Past winners of the award, have included:

- Leonie Heard - one of the founders of local charity Breast Friends, which provides support and essential resources to women fighting cancer.

- Shena Cooper – founder of Fruitful Abundance and Elsie’s Café, which aim to reduce the amount of edible food going to landfill.

- Pat Haslam – an advocate for improving health and pastoral care of veterans in the county.

- Faye Jordan – an athlete and sports coach who helps people gain confidence and overcome challenges using sport.

- Suzanne Rees – a disabled rock climber who founded iDid Adventures, an organisation, which helps disabled people access sports.

- Neelam Aggarwal-Singh MBE – a multi-faith advocate who organises community events such as the Diwali Lights celebrations.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “There are so many selfless ways in which women make a difference each and every day; not necessarily through any grand gestures, but just little acts of kindness.

"All deserve to be recognised and thanked, and we hope this annual award will help to do this.

“We encourage residents to nominate the stars in their community and then join us at the popular International Women’s Day event in March, to find out who will receive this year’s award.”

Nomination forms can be completed at here until January 28.

A Word version of the form is also available from forums@northampton.gov.uk

All nominations received will be reviewed by an independent judging panel, who will shortlist five finalists ahead of the International Women’s Day event on Saturday, March 9.