The Grosvenor Centre pledges to replace baby changing facilities

The Grosvenor Centre has said the closure of M&S has had "added strain" to the state of its toilets and baby changing facilities.

One parent contacted the Chronicle & Echo to raise a complaint over the state, and lack, of baby changing facilities in the shopping centre - citing how hard it has been for her to change her little one.

The mum, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the Chronicle & Echo: "Has anyone noticed it has become harder and harder to find baby changing facilities in town?

"The ones in the ladies toilets in the Grosvenor have been broken for about a year and the main ones have been out of order since before Christmas.

She added: "Is it any wonder no one wants to go into town?"

The Grosvenor Centre Manager, James Roberts, said the situation is not perfect but plans are in the pipeline to create more facilities once the existing changing rooms have been repaired.

He said: “We are aware of the ongoing issues around the toilets and baby changing facilities in the Grosvenor Centre.

"Recently we’ve seen a 14 per cent increase in the usage of our toilets [since the closure of M&S] that has added strain to them on top of the historic problems.

"I’d like to assure the people of Northampton that we’re working hard with our contractors to not only make repairs but improvements to the facilities."

“I’m delighted to say that in the near future we’ll be creating more baby changing facilities once the repairs have been completed, as we know how important they are to families and parents when visiting the centre.

"We know that the current situation isn’t ideal, but we’re extremely grateful for the patience shown by visitors to the Grosvenor Centre.”