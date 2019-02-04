The full list of gifts and hospitality accepted by Northampton Borough Councillors

Here is the detailed list of gifts and hospitality accepted by Northampton Borough Councillors since 2011, according to their Register of Interests.

Some councillors are or have been cabinet members so hospitality

Tony Ansell

1 x 1 litre bottle of Courvoisier from Mr Rilpey re helping to arrange a commemoratve shrub being planted in Abington Park in memory of his late wife.

1 x Ticket at the Dorchester Hotel in aid of the Amy Winehouse Foundation - 2011 - estimated cost of ticket = £500.

Jane Birch

2 x Theatre Tickets from Heather Mendoza (April 2016)

John Caswell

Tickets to press night, Royal and Derngate

Brandon Eldred

2 x tickets for Sports Entertainment from Sports Media Promotions - Ricky Hatton

2 x tickets for Sports Entertainment from Sports Media Promotions - Frank Bruno

Ticket and Food Northants V Wark cricket from NEP

Attend premier of "Iron Lady" at Vue Cinema 6/1/12 as guest of Leader of the Council, from Vue Cinema.

2 x Tickets & coach travel for Saints vs Bath at Cardiff (from Brian Facer) 19-05-2014

2 x Tickets for Saints vs Leicester match at Franklins Gardens (Brian Facers Guest) - 19-05-2014

Meals and Drinks at Towcester Racecourse - from Kevin Ackerman - Chief Exec (19-05-2014)

Ticket to Annual Awards Dinner - Northampton County Cricket Club, Abington Avenue, Northampton NN1 4PR (10-10-2014)

1 x Ticket for England vs Australia Rugby Match at Twickenham 29-November 2014 plus return train tickets.

2 x Tickets for Leon Barwell Foundation Dinner - 19/02/2015

2 x Tickets for the "Party in the Gardens" - hosted by Northampton Saints Rugby Club - 25th May 2015

2 x Tickets for the Saints vs Saracens Game - 23rd May 2015

1 x ticket for presentation for end of season awards at the Saints Rugby Club - 18th May 2015

4 x Tickets to Northampton Saints V Scarlets on the 14/November/2015 - from Brian Facer - Commercial Director for Working Together in the Community.

2 x Tickets, 1 x car park pass and hospitality for MK Dons Vs Northampton Town Football Club 9-01-2016 from Kelvin Thomas

2 x Tickets, 1 x car park pass and hospitality for Acrington Stanley vs Northampton Town Football Club - 28-12-2015 from Kelvin Thomas

2 x Tickets to the Carling Cup Final and hospitality at Wembley on 28th February 2016 (F.A for Community Work with FA and Local Football Club get together.

1 x Ticket and hospitality to Oxford City FC vs NTFC 16th February 2016- NTFC - as guest of the club and as Cabinet Member for sport.

1 x Tickets and Hospitality to NTFC vs AFC Wimbledon - 1st March 2016. NTFC - for meetings to discuss Partnership Working

2 x Tickets to Northampton Saints v Saracens - 16th April 2017

2 x Tickets for Northampton Town Football Club (NTFC) end of season awards - estimated value = £100 from Kelvin Thomas (NTFC) as a Trustee of Northampton Town Football in the Community.03-05-17

1 x Ticket and hospitality for NCCC v WCCC - estimated value = £50 from Northamptonshire County Cricket Club, to meet and greet with board and sponsors - 03-05-17

Mike Hallam

Ticket to "Iron Lady" film at Vue Cinema Northampton as a guest of Vue Cinemas - 11/12

Parklands Dance Centre (to watch Street Dance World Championships) although flight costs and event ticket were paid for by myself. All parents of pupils participating received the same benefit

Ticket to T20 Final, from Northants County Cricket Club - 17/08/13

Tickets to Saints match, from Northampton Saints 5/9/14

1 ticket to Saints vs Saracens Rugby match as a guest of David Mackintosh with hospitality 25/4/15

2 x nights stay at Premier Inn Glasgow Nerston Toll on Friday 29th August & 30th August 2015

Invited to a free coach trip by Parklands over 50s/Parklands Community Centre with my wife and step daughter, Trip was a day trip to Skegness for the local community. The trip was funded by my County Council Empowering Councillors fund and was free for all members of the Community who attended and signed up to ho on basis of first come and first served,

Guest at Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards/Best Bar None Awards £100, The Mallows Company, 23 High Street. Bozeat, Wellingborough, as Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Licensing and Best Bar None Awards fal into my portfolio

James Hill

Monday 25th 2015 - 5 x Complimentary tickets for 'Party at the Gardens' - Northampton Saints Rugby Club.

Andrew Kilbride

2 x tickets for 'Party in the Gardens' 25th May 2015 - value £29 each - hosted by Northampton Saints.

4 x tickets VIP Night for Peter and the Starcracker 2 December 2016 - Invitation from Royal and Derngate Theatre

4 x tickets for Jungle Book, Royal and Derngate Invitation (01/12/2017)

4 tickets, charity night at Royal & Derngate - The Worst Witch (28/12/18)

Anna King

Tickets for St Crispin Street Fair - 38 tickets. 1 ticket worth £1.50-£3 per ride.

Lunch at the Oriental Garden on 03/01/15. Lunch was provided after a meeting about Chinese New Year 2017.

Admit 1 free - ride tickets x 20 valued around £50, from Northampton Festival Organisers.

Press Night tickets for Royal and Derngate 'Grapes of Wrath' from the Royal and Derngate as Community Engagement Cabinet Member

Tickets and guest to Saints end of season dinner - from Brian Facer (Saints) - as Community Engagement Cabinet Member

15 wristbands from Northampton Beer Festival - as Cabinet Member for Community Engagement. 03/06/17

Meal at the Hilton from Dialogue Society as I was invited to speak. 18th June 2017

5 tickets for the School of Life concert at Royal & Derngate - £8.50 each, from Voluntary Impact Northamptonshire as Cabinet Member for Community Safety & Engagement. 12th June 2017

Complimentary tickets for Peter Pan - value not known. From The Deco for community engagements. 26th December 2017

2 tickets to Royal & Derngate for Mothertongue Tales - value not known. Attended as appointed trustee to the Sir Thomas White Trust by NBC. 28/01/18

5 x tickets to Peter and the Star Catcher at Royal and Derngate

5 x complimentary ticktes to the Snow Queen at the Royal and Derngate - from Martin Sutherland, Chief Exec of R &D on behalf of the Royal and Derngate Theatre

Jamie Lane

Ticket to 'Madness' Concert on 22nd September 2013 - Northamptonshire County Cricket Club

Tickets to Royal and Derngate Theatre

Phil Larratt

Entrance to Cricket Match with drinks and supper - Northamptonshire County Cricket Club, (as Cabinet Member responsibilities for the Town's Sports Club) - 27/04/2017

2 x Tickets to Northampton Town Football Club (NTFC) end of season dinner and awards ceremony. My guest was George Robinson, from Northampton Town Football - Chairman Kelvin Thomas, as portfolio holder responsible for the towns sports club.

Ticket for Northampton Saints end of season dinner and awards at Althorp, as the portfolio holder responsible for relationships between the Council and sports clubs. Estimated value £125. 8/5/2017

Hospitality - Dinner and Tickets for NTFC match against Gillingham at Sixfields - approx £60 (From Stagecoach PLC - Managing Director. Reason for acceptance: Work with Stagecoach as Deputy Leader of the Council

Chris Malpas

2 x tickets for 'Party at the Gardens' - Northampton Saints Rugby Club - 25th May 2015

Mary Markham

Diner at Michael Caines Restaurant - Manchester (26-06-2013) From Mears Group- as part of CIH Annual Housing Conference Networking

Canapes & Drink at Rooftop Room, Great John Street, Manchester, 26-06-2013 from Wates Living Space East - Part of CIH Annual Housing Conference Networking.

Dinner at Midland Hotel, Manchester (25-06-2013) from Orbit Homes - Part of CIH Annual Housing Conference Networking.

Provision of Hot Meals during election campaign amounting to £50 max - Mr Nangi (22-June-2015).

2 x Tickets for Northampton Saints on Saturday 14th November 2015 from Northampton Saints.

Two tickets to attend NTFC Awards Dinner held at County Ground on Sunday 1st May 2016.

NTFC Pre- season Partners & Sponsorship Dinner 19th July 2016 x 2 Guest Tickets.

Les Marriott

2 tickets (£20 each) for the Saints vs Sale match 27/09/13, from Northamptonshire County Cricket Club to celebrate their successful 2013 season, promotion to divisional & T20 cup win. Half time cup parade

Jonathan Nunn

Pair of Shoes - Baca Safety and Workwear, Clayfield Close, Moulton Park Industrial Estate, Northampton, NN3 6QN

Invitation from stagecoach bus operation to attend football match and dinner (Stagecoach Midlands) - 28/02/17

Engraved Polished Metal Spade - From HB Villages as part of the Ground breaking Ceremony for the Balmoral Place Extra Care Village (16-10-2017)

Hospitality - Dinner and Football Match, approx. £60 (from Stagecoach - Bus Operator- Managing Director) Reason for acceptance: Important Working Relationship

Suresh Patel

Attended as guest to Cllr Markham to Northampton Saints Match on 14th November 2015 with hospitality

Cathrine Russell

16 Tickets (over period) Royal Derngate Theatre

Danielle Stone

Derngate Theatre Tickets