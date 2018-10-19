The five-star Northampton takeaways on Just Eat with low food hygiene ratings

Just Eat is one of the most popular ways for people in Northampton to order tasty takeaway food.

But comparison between how the website's customers rate the outlet and the official food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency show some surprising contrasts.

Just Eat does not reveal the hygiene ratings of takeaways featured on its website, although the company intends to trial this feature in Northern Ireland.

Just Eat failed to respond to the Chron yesterday. But in a statement to BBC Online, the company said: "Food safety is an issue we take extremely seriously. We actively work to raise standards and now offer free accredited food hygiene training to any restaurant that signs up to our platform.

"Whenever any potential food safety issues are brought to our attention our restaurant compliance team will review and investigate."

In Northampton, there are nine takeaways awarded five stars on Just Eat that were given a rating of one for food hygiene in their last inspection:

Planet Pizza, 189 Kettering Road (last inspected July 25, 2018)

Ping's Chinese Fish and Chips, 106 Bailiff Street (last inspected January 18, 2018)

Northampton Best Kebab, 64a Gold Street (last inspected November 29, 2017)

Bushland Chippy, 16 Bushland Road (last inspected January 18, 2018)

Metro Peri Peri, 68 Kingsley Park Terrace (last inspected April 23, 2018)

Oh My Cod, 115 St James Road (last inspected August 10, 2018)

George's Takeaway, 176 Kettering Road (last inspected September 11, 2017)

Golden Bowl, 13 Regent Street (last inspected May 9, 2018)