The end of another high street store in Northampton

A much-loved women's fashion store in Northampton is closing down in March.

Closing down signs have now gone up in the windows of Dorothy Perkins in Market Walk Shopping Centre.

The store, which has been in Market Place for many years, is shutting its doors on March 16.

Signs say that the brand can still be visited at Burton in Tesco Extra, Weston Favell Shopping Centre, or at Burton in Debenhams, on Drapery.

A spokeswoman for Dorothy Perkins said efforts are being made to keep staff at the store in a job within the Arcadia Group who also own Burton, Evans and Miss Selfridge, and consultations are ongoing.

"We are constantly reviewing our store portfolio across the group, investing in flagship stores, and increasing our brands' digital presence," she said.

"Our click and collect service across the brands is also proving a successful way of helping our customers collect their purchases at a location most convenient to them.

"We endeavour to offer current staff other employment options within the Arcadia Group."