The easy way to find correct bin day after new Northampton calendars issued

New calendars have been sent out to Northampton addresses setting out bin collection days.

But some residents have complained that the new format for the remainder of 2019 is far from clear.

The new bins collection calendar

Instead of being tailor-made for your area and highlighting your actual collection day, the new version simply shows what will be collected across the town every day. It relies on you to know your collection day.

One resident who lives in the NN3 area was confused by the new calendar.

He said: "A calendar has been clipped to the bin that seems to say that from March to December the black bins will be collected every day from Friday, March 1 and the food waste and garden waste to be collected every day from March 4."

It comes as Northamptonshire Police warned that homeowners and tenants should only put out their rubbish and recycling on the correct day as a spate of bin arsons have been taking place across the county. In particular, they issued a strong warning that bins placed near homes can lead to deaths as flames can spread easily to the building.

A borough council spokesman said the authority recognised that some people who have recently moved house will not be able to deduce their collection day from the calendar.

However he pointed out that the correct day can be found on the borough council's website or at its one stop shop.