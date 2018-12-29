The compensation claims made after incidents in Northamptonshire schools

A pupil who suffered a fractured arm after being restrained lost a compensation claim against Northamptonshire County Council.

The claim was one of just two incidents that prompted requests for compensation after incidents involving schools this year.

The incident, which took place at a school in Northampton, was investigated but rejected with no money paid out over the injury.

The second claim against the authority in 2018 took place at a school in Higham Ferrers.

A request for compensation was made after a pupil caught their finger in a closing door.

The claim is currently under investigation.

In the 2016/17 academic year there were seven claims made against the county council.

They included a claimant who was injured washing their hands, someone who tripped over a scooter, and an incident which saw a child push a locker onto a claimant.