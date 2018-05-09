The burger that can't be finished returns to Northampton restaurant by popular demand

A massive limited edition cheeseburger sold in a Northampton restaurant will make its return to the menu by popular demand.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, The Smoke Pit offered punters the chance to devour one of its 12 Big Nasty burgers... but no one succeeded.

The 32oz burger, housed in a locally sourced 12" seeded brioche bun, is topped with 15-hour applewood smoked pulled pork, Smoke Pit's own barbecue sauce and crispy tobacco onions, and was invented by the restaurant's owner Matt Ingram.

It received so much attention on social media, with many asking when they could have a go at munching the monster burger, that the eatery has decided to stick it on its specials menu next week.

Head chef Will Goadsby said that after discussing it with the owners, the Big Nasty would be made available via pre-order after next week's run on the specials board.

"It's had loads of attention and we have had people asking for it," he said.

"It's not the type of dish you would expect."

The Big Nasty costs £31.50, comes with fries and pickles, and is recommended as a shared dish for two