The BEST pre-schools and nurseries in Northampton, according to inspectors
Ofsted has been full of praise for early years providers in Northampton following visits in recent years.
A total of 15 of them have been rated either Good or Outstanding in inspectors' reports following their most recent visit. Selecting a setting for a little one can be a tricky decision so these ratings may provide food for thought for Northampton mums and dads.
1. Billing Brook Special School
Penistone Road, Lumbertubs NN3 8EZ (Outstanding special school)