The BEST pre-schools and nurseries in Northampton, according to inspectors

Ofsted has been full of praise for early years providers in Northampton following visits in recent years.

A total of 15 of them have been rated either Good or Outstanding in inspectors' reports following their most recent visit. Selecting a setting for a little one can be a tricky decision so these ratings may provide food for thought for Northampton mums and dads.

Penistone Road, Lumbertubs NN3 8EZ (Outstanding special school)

1. Billing Brook Special School

Penistone Road, Lumbertubs NN3 8EZ (Outstanding special school)
2. Bridgewater Primary School

Bridgewater Drive, NN3 3AF. (Good nursery on primary school site)

2. Bridgewater Primary School

Bridgewater Drive, NN3 3AF. (Good nursery on primary school site)
Streatfield Road, NN5 7DE. (Good nursery)

3. Camrose Early Years Centre for Children & Families

Streatfield Road, NN5 7DE. (Good nursery)
4. Fairfields School

Trinity Avenue, NN2 6JN. (Outstanding special school)

4. Fairfields School

Trinity Avenue, NN2 6JN. (Outstanding special school)
