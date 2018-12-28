Northampton town centre has remained the focus of attention this year for many reasons. Many homes were ruined in Far Cotton during in the wake of flash flooding, Abington Street lost its' beloved M&S and the former leader of Northamptonshire County Council, Heather Smith, handed in her resignation. Aside from the doom and gloom we have had one of the best years, musically, this town has ever seen. Lionel Richie, Craig David and Rita Ora, just to name a few, have all graced Northampton to perform to the masses this year. Our very own Chatty Man Alan Carr was also on hand to open four new classrooms and a new library at Overstone Primary School and took selfies with each and every person. And proudly, we can report, that this newspaper, and its readers, helped to revive a bus service to serve its elderly community in Kingsley and gifted 1,500 presents to vulnerable children in care at Christmas.
The best photographs of 2018 in Northampton and the stories behind them
From one of the biggest selling music artists of all time gracing Franklin's Gardens to a couple choosing to live in their car for four months to be with their dogs - we recall some of the most poignant photographs the Chron has snapped this year.
