The best photographs of 2018 in Northampton and the stories behind them

Northampton town centre has remained the focus of attention this year for many reasons. Many homes were ruined in Far Cotton during in the wake of flash flooding, Abington Street lost its' beloved M&S and the former leader of Northamptonshire County Council, Heather Smith, handed in her resignation. Aside from the doom and gloom we have had one of the best years, musically, this town has ever seen. Lionel Richie, Craig David and Rita Ora, just to name a few, have all graced Northampton to perform to the masses this year. Our very own Chatty Man Alan Carr was also on hand to open four new classrooms and a new library at Overstone Primary School and took selfies with each and every person. And proudly, we can report, that this newspaper, and its readers, helped to revive a bus service to serve its elderly community in Kingsley and gifted 1,500 presents to vulnerable children in care at Christmas.

1. January More than 165 people gathered at Sixfields Stadium to take part in the Hope Centre's Big Sleep Out fundraiser where participants raised about 50,000. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. February Sting visited the Derngate to launch his musical The Last Ship, which was initially inspired by his 1991 album The Soul Cages and his own childhood experiences. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. March Cllr Heather Smith - who had already stepped down as leader of the Tories at County Hall - quit her post heading up the political leadership of the authority. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. April Comedian Alan Carr took selfies with parents at the opening of a brand new 1m school extension in Overstone Primary School. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more