'The A45 is the worst road on this planet': Angry driver hits back as major route around Northampton closes for six hours again due to flooding

The A45 has just reopened to traffic this morning (Friday), more than six hours after it was closed again due to flooding on the carriageway.

Highways England closed the A45 at around 5.15am this morning due to the flood on the westbound carriageway near Grange Park.

Pic via @NNWeather who said: "Heres the current scene where flooding near Wootton Brook has caused the closure of the road. This is about the 6th closure caused by flooding in the past few weeks."

The road, which is a major route in and out of Northampton, has been closed several times in the last few weeks due to flooding in the same location.

Diversions were put in place however the closure caused long queues for people heading into town, particularly during rush hour.

A crash near the closure didn't help the morning chaos either.

One angry driver took to Twitter to say: "Stuck on a45 again, late for work again!!! Loss of earnings again!! All because it rained!! Never had a problem before!!!!"

Another simply said: "The a45 is the worst road on this planet."

Contractors were called to the scene to deal with the water levels.

Replying to another Twitter user who claimed that drainage could be the issue, Highways England tweeted: "I can confirm that Highways England drainage channels are clear.

"They are however full to capacity of water. We are working with other land owners to fix this in the long term."

Highways England added, for a more detailed response, call the customer contact centre on 0300123500.

The road reopened just before midday.

