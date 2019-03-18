The 15 areas in Northampton with highest reports of violent and sexual offences - how does your area compare?

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of violent and sexual offences for January 2019 in each area in Northampton. There were a total of 719 reports of violent and sexual offences reported throughout the whole of the borough in January. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts, and images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific location.

There were 12 incidents of violent or sexual offences on or near Abington Street.

There were 9 incidents of violent or sexual offences on or near Mercers Row.

There were 12 incidents of violent or sexual offences on or near Portland Place.

There were 10 incidents of violent or sexual offences on or near Raglan Street.

