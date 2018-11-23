The 10 things you don’t see in Northampton anymore that you could a decade ago

2. #Fri Nov 23 15:15:47 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpress''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Do you remember?''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=It was a cold and dry day on the morning March 15, 2015 as the town came together to watch the old iconic Greyfriars Bus Station be demolished.

Do you remember?

It was a cold and dry day on the morning March 15, 2015 as the town came together to watch the old iconic Greyfriars Bus Station be demolished.'The Greyfriars building, which was last used by passengers in 2014, collapsed as the town looked on and was followed by a huge cloud of dust that lingered before revealing mountains of newly-blasted concrete. It was the first time the site has lain empty of buildings since 1976.

jpress