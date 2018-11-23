The 10 things you don’t see in Northampton anymore that you could a decade ago

Everyone remembers sticky dance floor nights, top value pick'n'mix and cheap pints at some of Northampton's most nostalgic haunts. Although we remember them fondly the town has changed in other ways over the years, from new bars and top restaurants on Wellingborough Road to the new all-singing-all-dancing students union bar, The Platform in George Row. Here's a look at some familiar stomping grounds over the last decade as our gallery showcases.
2. #Fri Nov 23 15:15:47 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpress''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Do you remember?''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=It was a cold and dry day on the morning March 15, 2015 as the town came together to watch the old iconic Greyfriars Bus Station be demolished.\nThe Greyfriars building, which was last used by passengers in 2014, collapsed as the town looked on and was followed by a huge cloud of dust that lingered before revealing mountains of newly-blasted concrete. It was the first time the site has lain empty of buildings since 1976.''[IPTC]Headline=Do you remember?
jpress
3. #Fri Nov 23 15:15:49 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpress''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Do you remember?''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=The late and popular Fat Cat Cafe Bar in Bridge Street was ravaged by fire in 2012, but conservation body Historic England wants to see parts of the original building retained, even though they are in a derelict state and need supporting by scaffolding. Plans for the ground floor of the hotel, submitted this year, show space for two restaurants, one bar, and two retail spaces. There is a further area marked as a possible wine bar or extra retail outlet.''[IPTC]Headline=Do you remember?
jpress
4. #Fri Nov 23 15:15:50 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpress''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Do you remember?''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Everyone's favourite father and son Indian restaurant, The Royal Bengal, in Bridge Street - which was initially opened back in 1975 - served up its last meal in May last year. The restaurant raised 62,700 through charity nights held at the venue, over a 40 year period, for local causes.''[IPTC]Headline=Do you remember?
jpress
View more