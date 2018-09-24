'Thank you from the bottom of my heart': Northampton woman's joy after stranger hands in lost purse

A Northampton woman is trying to find and thank the 'guardian angel' who handed her lost purse in to the police.

Kristina Mead thought she would never see her wallet again after she lost it at a Post Office in the town centre.

She had lost all the money inside and all of her cards and forms of identification. She feared it would be the last she saw of it.

Kristina said: "I had only just left the Post Office [in St Giles Street] when I realised it was gone. I ran back to the Post Office but they said no one had handed it in.

"Since they didn't know if it had been stolen or if I had just misplaced it I couldn't request the CCTV either. I didn't know what to do."

But after days of retracing her steps and worrying about her lost cards, she received a call from the police station at the Guildhall.

She said: "Someone had handed it in. When I checked inside the money and cards were still there.

"I asked the officer who had brought it in. But all she could tell me was it was a mother with a baby."

Now, Kristina wants her mystery good Samaritan to know how grateful she is - and even wants to thank her in person if she can.

Kristina said: "We still have people in this world that care. She could have made the choice to take the money and she didn't do it.

"I just want to say thank you to her. My family has its own financial struggles and she has a baby herself. She made a choice to return the wallet and I really appreciate it from the bottom of my heart."