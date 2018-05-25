TGI Fridays in Northampton respond to ongoing national strike action

A Northampton branch of TGI Fridays has responded to whether they will be taking part in the national strike action affecting the chain.

Workers at the American-style diner are walking out across England today, including in Milton Keynes, in a dispute about the company's tips policy.

But a spokesman at Northampton's branch in Sixfields, off Walter Tull Way, said their staff would not be taking part in the strike and will be open for business as usual.

The restaurant chain ordered earlier this year that 40 per cent of card tips earned by waiting staff should be given to kitchen workers.

Members of the Unite union launched strike action last week, saying the new ruling will cost them up to £250 a month.

A spokesman for the striking employees said: “This isn’t about minimum wage servers not wanting to share with their kitchen colleagues. It’s about a company whose shareholders have gotten so greedy that they no longer want to pay their hardworking staff above the bare minimum.”

A TGI Fridays spokesman said only a “small number’ of staff voted to strike. He said the company was working with them to resolve the issue.