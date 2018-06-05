Terrifying masked men carrying knives and metal poles stole cash from Daventry shop safe

Northamptonshire Police are re-appealing for information after masked men robbed a supermarket in Daventry.

The incident took place in Headlands at about 10pm on Tuesday, May 29, when three men entered McColl’s convenience store in Edinburgh Square, carrying knives and metal poles, and threatened staff and stole cash from the safe.

The robbers were white and wore face coverings. One of the men was wearing a black Adidas jacket over a black hooded top, blue jeans, green gloves and black trainers.

The second suspect was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, black trousers and gloves.

The third man was wearing a light-green hooded top, black trousers and black trainers. He was carrying a black hold-all.

Officers have today released CCTV images in the hope that they prompt someone who may recognise the men or may have seen them in the area around the time of the incident.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about those involved, are being asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.