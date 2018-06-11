'Terrifying' attempt to kidnap Northampton woman shared on Crimewatch Live in fresh appeal for witnesses

An attempted kidnapping where a man tried to bungle a woman into his car in a secluded Northampton road was featured on Crimewatch Live today.

A fresh appeal has been made for two men who witnessed the incident to contact the police after the attack in April this year.

BBC Crimewatch Live produced this map of the incident area. Courtesy of BBC Crimewatch Live.

The "terrifying" kidnap attempt was shared as part of an episode of Crimewatch Live filmed at the Silverstone Circuit today (June 11) and aired on BBC1 at 11am.

The victim, Emma Webb, described the "complete panic" of when she was accosted by a man while out on a lunchtime walk in April 13 this year.

She was walking in a secluded Kingsthorpe area known locally as "Skid Alley", at the bottom of Kings Heath playing field, near Mill Lane, around 12.30pm when she passed a parked vehicle and was suddenly approached by a man who grabbed her.

Emma told the BBC: "He kept saying to me 'I need you to get in my car, get in my car'.

The incident took place on "Skid Alley," at the bottom of Kings Heath playing fields.

"It was quite a controlling grip he got on me. I was so scared and I told him to get away from me."

Emma was able to call for help from two men walking on a nearby field. One of the men went and spoke to the offender, then they agreed to watch after her until she reached Mill Lane.

Police are asking the two men to come forward and help them with their investigation.

Emma said: "I feel very frustrated. I feel like I let everybody down because I just can't remember very much.

"In the aftermath, I was waking up in the middle of the night and the complete feeling of powerlessness was really scary."

The offender is described as a 30-year-old, 6ft tall mixed-race man of slim build with a distinctive 'afro' hair cut.

A parked Volkswagen Beetle was also parked nearby.

DC James Larkin, who is leading the investigation, said: "It's vital we trace these two men who witnessed this incident.

"This has been extremely frightening for Emma which is why it's vital we need your help to trace this person today and catch him."