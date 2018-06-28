Summer is finally here! The sun is shining, the sky is blue so pack a picnic and head to one of our perfect spots across Northamptonshire.

We have handpicked our ten favourites spots in our beautiful county to tuck into a picnic with family, friends or a loved one.

The idea of a picnic - to be enjoyed outdoors and was jointly contributed - began from the early 19th century.

Our favourite picnic food classics include traditional sandwiches, scotch eggs, pasta salad, sausage rolls, crisps and dips, crudities, chicken drumsticks and quiche.

For a sweet treat take little cakes, strawberries or Eton Mess all washed down with ice cold soft drinks, chilled fizz or an elderflower and cucumber gin and tonic.

Don’t forget a rug, bottle opener, wine cooler and keep your fingers crossed this beautiful is here to stay.

Click on the picture gallery link or icon above to see the ten perfect picnic spots in Northamptonshire

