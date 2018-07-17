Temperatures set to climb back up to 27C by the end of the week in Northants as the summer heatwave continues

Another weekend of sunshine and high temperatures is heading our way in Northamptonshire.

Temperatures took a dip to the low 20s today across the county but things are set to heat up again from tomorrow (Wednesday).

NNWeather tweeted yesterday: "Temperatures take a little dip tomorrow but then steadily rise towards the weekend once more. A chance of heatwave conditions returning into next week as this chart (pictured) shows."

By Thursday temperatures are set to hit 27C and around 25C-27C thereafter heading into the weekend and beyond.

According to the Met Office, most places will be warm and increasingly humid for the rest of July. Some places will experience 'very hot' conditions.

For the first half of August the Met Offie is predicting that temperatures will generally remain above average for most of the UK.