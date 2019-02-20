Teenagers questioned in connection with Kettering robbery

Three teenagers have been questioned in connection with an incident which saw a boy robbed twice in Kettering.

The incident happened near Gleneagles Close on the Ise Lodge estate in the town on Saturday night (February 16).

The 16-year-old boy was on his way home from a party with friends when two masked offenders approached them and demanded they hand over ‘whatever they had’.

The victim gave them a small amount of cash, but when he got out his phone to try to call one of his friends the robbers returned, pulled out a large knife and held it to the boy’s stomach.

They forced the boy to give them his phone, after which he managed to get away.

When he got home he found blood on his jumper from a cut to his finger.

The robbers were driving a small silver car, possibly a Corsa.

Police are appealing for witnesses to call them on 101.

The three teenagers questioned have been released on bail pending further inquiries.