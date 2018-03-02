Teenager who went missing after being seen in Northampton is found safe and well

A 16-year-old girl who went missing after being seen in Northampton last night has been found safe and well according to police.

Late last night, Northamptonshire Police released a statement urgently appealing for information on the whereabouts of Shannon Cottrell.

The teenager was seen seen outside the Jesus Army Centre in Lower Mounts, Northampton at 8pm on Thursday, March 1, but had not been seen for several hours after that.

Police have confirmed Shannon, who is from the Doncaster area, has now been found.