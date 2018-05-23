Teenager stabbed after being chased by gang of men in Northampton

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed after he was chased by a gang of men.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 22 sometime between 3.30pm and 4pm when the teenage boy was chased by a group of men along St Gregory's Road in the direction of Booth Lane North.

He was assaulted near to the bus stop and zebra crossing and sustained stab wounds which required medical attention.

Northamptonshire Police are now searching for witnesses, particularly the occupants of an ice-blue car, which sounded its horn at the offenders, to come forward after the incident took place yesterday.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.