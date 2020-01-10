Teenager remains in 'serious condition' after A45 collision in Northampton

Motorists on the A45 westbound were halted on Thursday night as emergency services were called to treat a teenager.

The incident took place at about 6.10pm last night (Thursday) on the A45 Westbound at the Barnes Meadow flyover when a silver Mercedes SLK250 was in collision with a pedestrian.

The 19-year-old female pedestrian sustained serious injuries and is in a serious condition in hospital, Northamptonshire Police told the Chronicle & Echo this morning (Friday).

The road was closed in both directions until around 11pm for recovery and investigation work last night.

The closure caused roads in and around Northampton to become gridlocked as people headed for home.

Vehicles heading westbound were diverted via the Bedford Road slip road through Brackmills.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.

