Teenager caught chucking bundle of drugs and phones worth over £10,000 into prison, Northampton court hears

A teenager who threw more than £10,000 worth of drugs, alcohol and mobile phones over a prison fence near Northamptonshire has been spared jail.

Shian Johnson, 19, from Camden, was caught in 2017 chucking a package of contraband over the perimeter of HMP Onley, on the border of Northamptonshire and Warwickshire.

However, the bundle of prohibited goods ended up caught on the prison’s razor wire fencing.



Johnson, who was 17 at the time, was arrested after prison guards spotted him trying to dislodge the package with a metal pole.



The parcel contained over 65 grams of cannabis, a litre of alcohol and 21 mobile phones with SIM cards and charging cables.



Northampton Crown Court heard yesterday (August 3) how each item is worth many times its real value inside of prison and that the cannabis - worth around £600 on the streets - was worth up to £5,200 in jail.



The parcel altogether was worth well over £10,000 as contraband inside of prison.



However, the package was too heavy for the 17-year-old to throw over the perimeter and he was caught.

The court heard Johnson was pressured into the "foolish criminal behaviour" by a gang in London. His defence barrister said: "He is not involved in any gang and does not want to be. He wants to make a success of his own life."



In sentencing, His honour Judge Rupert Mayo said: "You need to rethink your life.

"I appreciate that you were under considerable duress from gangs. These were inept and unsophisticated attempts as you failed to get the drugs into the prison."

Johnson was spared prison and was instead handed a 10-month detention suspended for 18 months. In the meantime, he will complete 80 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehab.

Judge Mayo said: "Don't commit any further offences, Mr Johnson... Let me not see you again."

The package was ordered to be destroyed.