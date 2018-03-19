Teenager blasted with double-barrelled shotgun was 'a total stranger' to two Northampton attackers

Two Northampton men shot a complete stranger in the leg with a shotgun after mistaking him for a rival gang member.

Chanze Nolan, 21, fired the double-barrelled shotgun at his 18-year-old victim in a drive-by shooting in a Wellingborough neighbourhood last year.

But where Nolan thought he had shot a gang member, he had in fact wounded an innocent teenager on his way to the shops.

Yesterday (March 19), Northampton Crown Court heard how the attack had been a deadly case of mistaken identity.

"It must have been utterly terrifying," said His Honour Judge Roger Tregilgas-Davey in sentencing. "It is a matter of the utmost good fortune that it did not result in life-changing injuries for that young man."

Nolan, from Winnington Close, Rectory Farm, was jailed alongside Devonte Harris, 19, from Entwood Drive, who the judge said was there as "back up".

The court heard how, in September last year, the pair were driven to Wellingborough in a rented white Golf to pick up a friend - and brought the loaded shotgun "for no specific purpose".

But while driving in Burns Road, they spotted who they thought was a rival gang member and ordered their driver to pull over.

The 18-year-old victim was helpless as Nolan rolled down the window, pointed the shotgun at him and shot him in the leg before the car sped off.

The teenager was airlifted to hospital and needed two rounds of surgery to close a six-centimetre wide gunshot wound.

Nolan and Harris were arrested after police traced the rented car, which they had valeted to destroy any evidence. They later pleaded guilty in court.

Nolan was jailed for over 10 years. Harris was handed an eight-year sentence.

The driver, a woman who rented the car and took it for valet service after the attack, will be sentenced for her part separately.