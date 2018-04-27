Teenager arrested in connection with attack on Shetland pony near Raunds

A teenager has been arrested in connection with an attack on a Shetland pony.

Police were called to a farm in Hargrave, near Raunds, shortly before 8am on Tuesday following a report of a horse being attacked and injured.

Officers told the Northants Telegraph that a Shetland pony suffered a number of stab wounds and was receiving veterinary treatment.

Three chickens were also injured and had to be put down due to their injuries.

Police have today (Friday) confirmed that an arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: “We have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of criminal damage.”

And a message posted by the police’s neighbourhood alert system said: “Suspect arrested in relation to the below, and is currently in custody whilst the investigation continues.”

A JustGiving page set up within hours of the attack to help towards the pony’s vet bills has raised more than £3,600.

Anyone wanting to make a donation can click here