A 16-year-old boy appeared before Leicester Crown Court this morning charged with the murder of a teenager in Northampton.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, has been remanded into custody over the death of Louis-Ryan Menezes.

The next hearing will take place at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, June 25.

Louis-Ryan, 17, from Rothwell, died on Friday, May 25, following an incident in Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe, Northampton.